Mnangagwa Sympathisers Praise Patriotic Bill

The enactment of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act, popularly referred to as the Patriotic Act, has been described as a progressive move that keeps Zimbabwe in sync with global standards in safeguarding national interests.

On the 11th of this month, the British National Security Act (NSA) received Royal Assent to operationalise legislation that deals with threats to the UK’s national security.

Two days later, Zimbabwe gazetted the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act, an equivalent of the new British law that seeks to thwart acts of espionage and sabotage.

The West has, however, applied a two-faced approach to the two pieces of legislation.

While they have not seen anything wrong with the British National Security Act, the West has exposed its imperialist appetite by demonising Zimbabwe’s Patriotic Act.

This has not gone down well with political experts who believe the double standards are a direct threat to Zimbabwe’s sovereignty.

Assymetric Warfare expert Mr Tawanda David Gotami told the ZBC News, “11 July 2023 the National Security Act was promulgated into law, being described as the best to punish those who work with foreign governments to destabilise their country. The British are known for spying shenanigans. We followed a day later, it is a good one that reduces espionage, but now we are witnessing the British, the US who have such laws, trying to weaken our systems.”

Human rights activist and political analyst, Ms Abigail Mupambi weighed in saying Zimbabweans should celebrate the legislation at a time the west is exhibiting aggressive traits in its foreign policies.

“The Act is not for them, it’s for Zimbabwe, just like they have the Logan Act, they have their own, in the context of the Realism Theory, we now have a tool to guard our territory. They operate like the hyena, in geopolitics it’s key to safeguarding national interests. They are selling us a dummy, they are the British, their foreign policy is to prey on weaker nations. We saw it with Iraq, Libya, but we cannot fall into the same pit,” she said.

While the British have the National Security Act, the USA has the Logan Act, passed after George Logan’s unauthorised negotiations with France in 1798.

Zimbabwe has suffered the consequences of not having a similar legislation that protects national interests from internal and external threats, leading to instigation by some locals for Zimbabwe to be put under illegal economic sanctions at the turn of the millennium.-ZBC News

