Ronaldo Dismisses Return To Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he won’t be returning to play in Europe, where he believes most leagues there are in decline.

The Portuguese superstar joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr last December on a two-and-a-half-year deal following his exit from Manchester United.

The move ushered a wave of big-name transfers such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

Speaking postgame on Monday after Al Nassr’s friendly match vs. Spanish side Celta Vigo, Ronaldo told reporters the door back to European football is “completely closed.”

“I’m 100% sure I won’t return to any European club. I’m 38-years-old.

“European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League. They’re way ahead of all the other leagues.

“The Spanish league does not have that great quality. The Portuguese league is a good league, but it is not a top, top league. The German league I think has also lost a lot. I’m sure I won’t play in Europe again. I want to play in Saudi Arabia.”

Ronaldo also quelled the possibility of moving to USA after his Saudi Arabia adventure, saying the Saudi Pro League exceeds Major League Soccer.

He added: “Saudi league is better than MLS.

“I’m 100 percent sure I won’t return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league…and now all the players are coming here.”- Soccer24 News

