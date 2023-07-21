Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals Clash

TROUBLED premiership outfit Bulawayo Chiefs are approaching their next home assignment against Herentals with caution despite posting a morale-boosting three-nil win over Triangle United in their last encounter.

Oozing with confidence after collecting maximum points in the two matches under new coach Joseph Sibindi, Bulawayo Chiefs are refusing to underrate their next opponents, Herentals.

The Students are wounded having lost to log leaders Highlanders one-nil at Mandava, but on a good day, they are capable of grinding a result based on their never die attitude.

“We have told ourselves to play for exposure. You never know if you can attract the attention of other clubs. The Herentals game will not be an easy one, but we are preparing for the game because we want maximum points,” said Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder, Mthokozisi Msebe.

After netting a hat-trick in their last encounter, Obriel Chirinda hopes they maintain the winning formulae.

“We have a new coach and a new set-up, so what we are doing is to take his instructions and this has taken us this far. We are aware we facing a stubborn opponent but we will leverage on home advantage to collect maximum points,” he noted.

A mid-season target for Highlanders, Chirinda had wanted to seal a move to the Bulawayo giants but was tied by a running contract, with his parent club tabling hefty demands.

Bulawayo Chiefs are sixth on the log with 23 points while Herentals are 10th on 18 points.

