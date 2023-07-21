Hundreds Turn Up For Chamisa Bulilima-Mangwe Rally

Spread the love

By- CCC President Nelson Chamisa was in the Bulilima and Mangwe Constituencies, where he addressed hundreds of people.

During his address, he made the following pledges when voted into office on August 23, 2023: – Free Primary Education for Every Child – Free Maternity Services for Every Pregnant Woman – Grants for Every University Student – Tarred Roads for Everyone – Free Healthcare for Every Senior Citizen – No Exam Fees for Every Student – Development for Everyone – Devolution of Authority

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...