Court Humiliates Chigumba

Spread the love

UZA president Elizabeth Valerio has been cleared by the High Court to contest as a presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections slated for the 23rd of next month.

*Valerio’s nomination had been opposed by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission saying she had failed to pay the required nomination fees.

*She becomes the only female Presidential aspirant for the August 23 general elections, bringing to 12 candidates for the presidency.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...