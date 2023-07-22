Dzvukamanja Joins SuperSport United

Terrence Dzvukamanja has set his targets after joining SuperSport United.

Dzvukamanja moved to the Pretoria-based club following his controversial departure at Orlando Pirates.

The Zimbabwean striker was supposed to remain at Pirates following the end of his contract.

He started talks with the Soweto giants and was offered a new deal this month. The club also moved to exercised an option to extend his previous by another year, while talks continued.

However, after SuperSport United approached him, the Buccaneers decided to release the player to Matsatsansa for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking after his unveiling, Dzvukamanja is hoping to score more goals and win titles at his new club.

He told the United’s media: “As a player I want to achieve a lot in the club. I want to score goals and obviously win trophies as well.”

Dzvukamanja has linked up at SuperSport with fell countrymen left back Ronald Pfumbidzai, club captain Onismor Bhasera, goalkeepers George Chigova and Washington Arubi.-Soccer24 News

