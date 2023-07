Messi Shines

Lionel Messi made his debut for American top-flight club Inter Miami on Saturday.

The superstar came on from the bench in the 65th-minute and netted a stunning last-minute winner from a free-kick.

The late goal gave Inter Miami a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azal in the Leagues Cup.-Soccer24 News

