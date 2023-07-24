Meet Nelson Mnangagwa, Do You Vote For Him?

Spread the love

Zimbabweans Wake Up To See A Totally-Reformed Chamisa Looking Emmerson Mnangagwa, At The Face.

Date 24 Aug 2023 | By Dorrothy Moyo | The political landscape in Zimbabwe has been marred by decades of turmoil and government mismanagement, leaving citizens yearning for real change. As the nation wakes up on 24th August, they are confronted with an unexpected twist in the form of a seemingly rejuvenated President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The leader, now sporting a botoxed and surgically reconstructed appearance, claims to be a reformed man, a totally Chamisa man, now offering the promise of a better Zimbabwe. However, with a history marked by controversial coups and a prolonged stay in power, Zimbabwean voters find it difficult to believe in the authenticity of this newfound transformation. This article delves into the sentiments and doubts of the Zimbabwean electorate, questioning whether they will accept a refaced Mnangagwa, given their longstanding struggle for government reforms.

The Background of Mnangagwa’s Rule:

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political career has been long and controversial, starting in 1980 when he took office as Zimbabwe’s first Minister of National Security. Throughout his tenure, he played a significant role in Mugabe’s government and is widely regarded as one of the key figures responsible for the regime’s oppressive policies and actions. His involvement in executing three military coups further deepened the people’s skepticism towards his promises of reform.

The Election Results and Allegations of Manipulation:

The 2018 elections brought hope to Zimbabweans as they sought change and an end to decades of authoritarian rule. However, the outcome of these elections raised eyebrows among both local and international observers, as Mnangagwa emerged as the winner amid allegations of electoral manipulation. Many Zimbabweans believed the results were skewed in his favor, sparking protests and further fueling distrust in the political system.

The Botoxed and Reconstructed Mnangagwa:

The recent emergence of a seemingly transformed Mnangagwa, sporting a youthful appearance after cosmetic procedures, has left Zimbabweans puzzled and concerned. Such an abrupt change in appearance raises questions about the motives behind the makeover and whether it’s an attempt to manipulate public perception.

The Paradox of Reforms:

Mnangagwa’s promise of reform, coupled with his extensive history in the government, creates a paradox that many Zimbabweans struggle to reconcile. While some may be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, others argue that true reform would involve new leadership, not simply a superficial facelift. The scars left by his involvement in past coups and allegations of electoral fraud run deep, leaving many to question whether the refaced Mnangagwa can genuinely lead the country towards meaningful change.

The Public Reaction:

As news of Mnangagwa’s transformed appearance and the unfolding election results spread, the public reaction is mixed. Some citizens are cautiously hopeful, willing to give him a chance to prove his commitment to real reform. On the other hand, many remain skeptical, viewing this as a mere attempt to distract from deeper issues that plague the nation.

The hearts of Zimbabwean voters find little rest as they wake up to the unexpected sight of a botoxed and surgically reconstructed Emmerson Mnangagwa. The long-standing struggle for government reforms since 1980 has left citizens wary of superficial promises. While some may be willing to accept a reformed version of the current leader, many will demand true change in leadership to pave the way for a new Zimbabwe. Only time will tell whether the refaced Mnangagwa can gain the trust and support of a nation yearning for genuine transformation.

WILL YOU ACCEPT A REFORMED/RE-FACED/CHAMISA-FACED MNANGAGWA? THIS ARTICLE IS A POEM

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...