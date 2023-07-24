Mwonzora Left In The Cold As Another Senior Party Official Joins Zanu PF

By-The MDC-led Douglas Mwonzora has suffered another blow as its national secretary for Information, Witness Dube, crosses the floor to Zanu PF.

In a letter addressed to the party president, Douglas Mwonzora, last week, Dube announced his resignation and termination of his membership, stating that he had found a new political home in the name of Zanu PF party. Reads the letter:

Dear MDC President and the MDC family at large, please accept this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as the party’s National Secretary for Information and Publicity with immediate effect. I also wish to terminate my membership of the party which I have held since 11 November 1999, also with immediate effect.

I am grateful for having been a member of the party from the lowest to its highest organ which opened my global view of the politics of service and sacrifice. My current portfolio taught me a lot about the Zimbabwean political leadership question, and the opportunities available for working for and supporting development in our country while insulating future generations from repeating our past mistakes and recycling our past pains.

I wish the party and it’s leadership well in their future endeavours. Regrettably there will be nothing more I can do to wrap up my duties as I will be joining a new political home which I am looking forward to instantly serving with the best and all of my abilities

Dube has been a member of the main opposition party since its formation in 1999 and has held various positions within the party. His resignation comes just a day after another opposition party member, Edmore Gomba, withdrew his candidacy for the August 23 harmonised elections and joined the ruling ZANU PF party.

