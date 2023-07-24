Mwonzora Speaks On Mass Defections

By-The MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has accused Zanu PF of bribing his senior party members to defect to the ruling party.

These utterances by Mwonzora come after the defection last week of his MDC’s national secretary for Information, Witness Dube, to Zanu PF.

Mwonzora told Studio 7 that Zanu PF offered vast sums of money and houses to the defecting opposition politicians.

He said most of the defecting MDC officials personally told the party that Zanu PF had bought them.

Crossing the floor to Zanu PF last week, Dube wrote to Mwonzora stating that he had found a new political home in the name of the Zanu PF party. Reads the letter:

Dear MDC President and the MDC family at large, please accept this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as the party’s National Secretary for Information and Publicity with immediate effect. I also wish to terminate my membership of the party which I have held since 11 November 1999, also with immediate effect.

I am grateful for having been a member of the party from the lowest to its highest organ which opened my global view of the politics of service and sacrifice. My current portfolio taught me a lot about the Zimbabwean political leadership question, and the opportunities available for working for and supporting development in our country while insulating future generations from repeating our past mistakes and recycling our past pains.

I wish the party and it’s leadership well in their future endeavours. Regrettably there will be nothing more I can do to wrap up my duties as I will be joining a new political home which I am looking forward to instantly serving with the best and all of my abilities

Dube has been a member of the main opposition party since its formation in 1999 and has held various positions within the party. His resignation comes just a day after another opposition party member, Edmore Gomba, withdrew his candidacy for the August 23 harmonised elections and joined the ruling ZANU PF party.

