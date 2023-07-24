Police Has Already Tainted The 2023 Polls

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) might have done well by symbolically moving to halt the arbitrary banning of opposition campaign rallies by a partisan police service, but actual progress will be judged by practical realities on the ground as the country heads for the polls.

Last week, the ZRP confirmed a leaked memorandum which ordered its provincial and district commanders to stop the random ban on opposition campaign rallies, amid indications of a hostile political and security environment ahead of crucial elections.

The memo, written on 8 July by police commander of the 2023 general elections, Commissioner Ndofandaedza Jaboon, said that rallies must not be banned out of partisan whim.

Jaboon said rallies can only be banned when there are compelling reasons in terms of the law as that triggers political tensions and discredits the electoral process and elections.

“Commanders should note that for elections to be deemed free, fair and peaceful and credible, the playing field should be reckoned as level, hence the police actions should not discredit the electoral processes,” read the letter directed to officer commanding police provinces, officer commanding Support Unit, director of the Criminal Investigation Department and the director of police intelligence.

