Manchester United are only willing to pay £60m for 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, which is short of the Italian club’s 100m euro (£86.5m) asking price. Times

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham will be part of a bidding frenzy for France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, after Paris St-Germain received a world record £259m bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for the player. Telegraph

Al Hilal plan to offer Mbappe a net salary worth 200m euros (£172m) a year while allowing him to keep 100% of his image rights. Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona have distanced themselves from a move for Mbappe despite claims they held talks with PSG. Marca

England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has said his goodbyes to staff and team-mates at Liverpool ahead of his move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq being completed. Mail

Inter Milan have offered Aston Villa 15m Euros (£12.95m) for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, following Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United. TyC Sports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is still in limbo with Juventus needing to sell a forward to fund the move. The Italian giants want to do a deal and are prepared to pay a fee worth- £34m (€40m). Sky Sports

Preliminary talks between Chelsea and Ajax have taken place over midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The 22-year-old is one of a number of players Chelsea are looking at. Sky Sports

The Blues still also want to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but a deal remains a difficult one to do. Sky Sports

Watford’s record signing Ismaila Sarr has left Vicarage Road to join Marseille.- Soccer24 News

