Overzealous Cops Besiege Hapless Citizens
25 July 2023
CCC Denounces Zanu PF Barbarism
Read statements below for more details…
Is this the Zimbabwe that our forebears fought for? Shame on your @edmnangagwa
We have been attacked by Herbert Chinhamo and Wisdom Choto ZANU-PF thugs while doing our door-to-door campaign in Mutubva. We are at Norton Police Station.- Richard Tsvangirai
NGUNDU – No amount of tear gas, intimidation, and violence can halt the unstoppable march of an idea whose time has arrived. Our relentless fight persists for a New Great Zimbabwe that brings benefits and prosperity to EVERYONE. United, we can triumphantly accomplish this shared goal on the 23rd of August 2023.-CCC