Overzealous Cops Besiege Hapless Citizens

Spread the love

CCC Denounces Zanu PF Barbarism

Read statements below for more details…

Is this the Zimbabwe that our forebears fought for? Shame on your @edmnangagwa

We have been attacked by Herbert Chinhamo and Wisdom Choto ZANU-PF thugs while doing our door-to-door campaign in Mutubva. We are at Norton Police Station.- Richard Tsvangirai

NGUNDU – No amount of tear gas, intimidation, and violence can halt the unstoppable march of an idea whose time has arrived. Our relentless fight persists for a New Great Zimbabwe that brings benefits and prosperity to EVERYONE. United, we can triumphantly accomplish this shared goal on the 23rd of August 2023.-CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...