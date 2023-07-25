SHOCKING REVELATIONS: High Court Judge Accused of Corruption – Given House by State on Day of Crucial Election Hearing!

In a stunning twist, a High Court judge has been accused of receiving a lavish house from the state on the very same day he was scheduled to preside over a critical application that could impact the upcoming presidential elections. The explosive court filing, made by ex-minister Saviour Kasukuwere, alleges that Justice David Mangota was compromised and biased during the hearing, raising serious questions about the integrity of the judiciary in Zimbabwe.

Kasukuwere, who seeks to be a presidential candidate, had previously been barred from running due to claims of being out of the country for an extended period. Seeking justice, he now demands that Justice Mangota’s ruling be declared null and void, citing a shocking conflict of interest.

“The judge signed the contract for the state-funded house just before he entered the courtroom to hear the matter. It’s crystal clear that he was compromised by this transaction and rendered a wrongful and invalid judgment,” Kasukuwere asserts in a sworn affidavit.

In a move that has sparked outrage, Kasukuwere reveals that the judge’s ruling in favor of a Zanu PF activist’s plea to bar him from the election was nothing short of a “thank you” gesture to the state for the property he received. Kasukuwere alleges that this “thank you judgment” was a direct result of interference and excitement to acquire a luxurious house, an unprecedented move that has left the nation in shock.

Disturbingly, Kasukuwere claims to be aware of a plot to provide judges with houses, but Justice Mangota seems to be the sole beneficiary so far, leaving many questioning the fairness and transparency of the judicial system.

In a scathing indictment of the judiciary, Kasukuwere points out that judges of the Constitutional Court had their house contracts canceled due to a lack of funds, while Justice Mangota managed to secure his luxurious property. This glaring discrepancy raises alarming questions about favoritism and corruption within the legal framework.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kasukuwere exposes the judge’s previous role as permanent secretary in the justice ministry, serving directly under the command of Emmerson Mnangagwa, the current minister of justice and a presidential candidate. This close connection further casts doubt on the impartiality of Justice Mangota’s decision.

The nation is in an uproar, with many calling for a full-scale investigation into the alleged corruption and judicial capture in Zimbabwe. Lovedale Mangwana, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the justice minister, and Justice Mangota himself are named as respondents in this explosive case that could have far-reaching implications for the upcoming elections.

As the matter remains pending, Zimbabweans anxiously await the truth to be unveiled and demand justice for any wrongdoing that may have occurred at the highest levels of the judicial system. The credibility of the judiciary is now on the line, and only time will tell if it can emerge from this scandal unscathed. Stay tuned for updates as this sensational saga unfolds!

