By A Correspondent| In a shocking revelation that has sent shockwaves through the nation, the outgoing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member Of Parliament, Tendai Biti, has compared Zimbabwe’s current voters’ roll to a chilling “crime scene.” Demanding an urgent national audit, Biti accuses the electoral system of being tainted by irregularities that could compromise the integrity of the upcoming election.

The CCC has raised serious concerns about the voters’ roll, alleging that it contains mysterious anomalies rendering it unsearchable and unanalyzable. Moreover, they claim that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deliberately released the roll in an obscure PDF format with minuscule fonts, making it impossible to conduct a comprehensive search.

Startlingly, the ZEC has rejected the CCC’s accusations, asserting that the roll’s peculiar format was intended to safeguard it from any tampering or manipulation. But Biti remains unyielding, proclaiming that the current state of the voters’ roll makes it completely unsuitable for even the most mundane election, let alone the crucial upcoming one on 23 August.

In a fiery statement, Biti declared, “Zimbabwe cannot allow this electoral occultism to masquerade as a legitimate election. The 23rd of August must witness a true democratic process, free from any dark shadows or manipulation!”

Adding to the mounting tension, an electronic copy of the voters’ roll was shockingly released just a few weeks ago, triggering severe backlash from the opposition parties who claim that the delay offered an opening for data manipulation favoring the ruling Zanu-PF.

As the nation braces for what could be a pivotal moment in its democratic history, calls for an immediate and impartial national audit of the voters’ roll are resonating across party lines. The fate of Zimbabwe’s election now hangs in the balance, with citizens anxiously awaiting the outcome of this explosive controversy that could decide the nation’s future.

