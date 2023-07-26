Mnangagwa Home Prep Building Bombed from Underneath

Another School in Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Hometown Faces Threat from Illegal Mining

KWEKWE, [Current Date] – The Camelot Group of Schools, a renowned educational institution in Kwekwe, is facing a serious threat to its infrastructure and the safety of its students as illegal mining operations encroach upon its premises. Reports indicate that several mines have registered their claims within the school’s boundaries, putting the buildings and movable property at risk. This alarming development comes in the wake of a recent incident where a classroom block collapsed at Globe and Phoenix Primary School due to underground mining tunnels, resulting in injuries to numerous learners.

Illegal mining activities have been a recurring issue in the city, with even residential properties being affected. In a nearby neighborhood, a house succumbed to the ground after being undermined by shallow underground tunnels caused by illegal mining.

The situation at the Camelot Group of Schools has prompted the intervention of the Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit (CPU), led by chairman Mr. Fortune Mpungu. The CPU visited the site to assess the extent of the problem and its potential impacts on the educational institution.

Investigations revealed that three mines had been registered within the school’s 80-hectare property, with special grants issued by the Kwekwe City Council to the miners. Additionally, one mine was registered with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development in the 1990s before the establishment of the school. These miners are utilizing the special grants to extract valuable minerals, including gold, from the area.

Mr. Jethro Nyarota, the board chair of Camelot Group of Schools, expressed concern over the potential risks posed by the mining activities to the school’s infrastructure and the disruption of the learning process. He also emphasized the school’s future expansion plans, including the construction of hostels, which might be compromised if the land continues to be damaged by mining activities.

“We are worried that these mining activities are going to damage infrastructure and disturb the learning process,” said Mr. Nyarota. “We also have plans to construct hostels and expand the school towards the area, which is being operated by the miners, and by the time we want to construct the hostels, the land would have been damaged.”

The situation has also raised apprehension among parents, with some considering withdrawing their children from the school due to safety concerns. Mr. Herbert Maziriri, the District Schools Inspector, pointed out that the continuation of illegal mining activities would undermine the entire education system.

“I think when authorities are issuing these permits, they should prioritize the safety of learners and prioritize education,” he said. “Camelot is one of the best schools in the district in terms of pass rates and performance. If this continues to happen under our watch, we are sending the wrong message.”

To address the issue, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Kwekwe District officer, Mr. Daniel Magombedze, ordered the immediate closure of the mining operations. He clarified that being granted a special grant does not permit miners to start extraction without undergoing the necessary processes, including obtaining the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval from the agency.

“Being granted a special grant does not mean the miners should start mining. They should go through all the processes with the Ministry of Mines and unless we grant them the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the mining remains illegal. The mining should therefore stop forthwith,” said Mr. Magombedze.

Local authorities and concerned parties are now urging strict measures to prevent further encroachment of illegal mining activities on school properties and other critical infrastructure to safeguard the welfare of the community and preserve the quality of education in the area.

