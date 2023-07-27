Bosso In Epic Duel With Ngezi Platinum

Spread the love

A top of the table clash is on the cards in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this weekend as second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars host log leaders Highlanders at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

A stern test of character awaits Highlanders when they visit Baobab Stadium to face second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars in the peak of week 17 fixtures in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

It will be a battle between the best defence, and the second best attack this season as free scoring Ngezi Platinum Stars will be hoping to inflict the first defeat of the season on unbeaten Highlanders.

Bosso will be equally determined to maintain their momentum relying on their inform defence to stop Ngezi’s attack which has scored 21 goals this season.

Playing with different tactics, the two sides have been on top of their game and are separated by just four points, with Bosso unbeaten after 16 games, whilst Ngezi have only lost twice.

Matchday 17 gets underway on Saturday with Hwange visiting Luveve Stadium to face 2015 champions Chicken Inn, while third-placed Manica Diamonds host Bulawayo Chiefs at Gibbo Stadium.

Relegation threatened Cranborne Bullets make the long trip to Nyamhunga where they will face ZPC Kariba, while FC Platinum have the chance to get back to winning ways when they face New boys Sheasham at Mandava.

Four other fixtures are penciled for Sunday where Harare giants Dynamos will host Yadah at Babourfields stadium, Herentals take on CAPS United at Mandava, while bottom-of-the-log Black Rhinos date Simba bhora at Bata Stadium in Gweru.

Triangle welcome Chisumbanje-based Green Fuel to Gibbo Stadium, to wrap up Match Day 17.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...