ZIFA Appoints New Referees Committee

Spread the love

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee has appointed a new Referees Committee.

The Referees Committee is responsible for the management of local referees, appointment of match officials for league games and conducting referees’ courses.

The new committee is wholly made up of former top-flight referees and will be led by Norman Matemera, who replaces Barbara Chikosi as the board’s chairperson.

Faith Sibanda is the vice chairperson, while Stella Ruvinga and Kuda Rusina – all ladies – got posts in the new set-up, with Tendai Bwanya retaining his place in the committee.

A statement by ZIFA confirmed the appointments, saying:

It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of the following esteemed members into the referees committee with the effect from the 1st August, 2023.

Mr Norman Matemera (Chairman)

Mrs Faith Sibanda (Vice Chairperson)

Ms Stella Ruvinga (Member)

Ms Kuda Rusina (Member)

Mr Tendai Bwanya (Member)

On behalf of the FIFA Normalization Committee, we would like to thank the outgoing committee for their efforts throughout their tenure.-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...