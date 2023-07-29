20 Fake Chamisa MP Candidates Win Court Case

By- Twenty fake CCC MP candidates who fraudulently filed nomination papers using the opposition’s name have been granted permission to go ahead by the High Court.

The CCC claims that 20 of the “fraudsters” filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats while the other 21 individuals filed for local authority seats in this year’s elections.

However, High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo dismissed the appeal application saying the papers had nothing suspicious.

