Chamisa Loses 41 Fake Candidates Court Appeal

By- The High Court has dismissed an appeal application by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on forty-one (41) people who fraudulently filed nomination papers using the party’s name.

The CCC claims that 20 of the “fraudsters” filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats while the other 21 individuals filed for local authority seats in this year’s elections.

However, High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo dismissed the appeal application saying the papers had nothing suspicious.

