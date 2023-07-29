Young Chakona Moves To Europe

PREMIER Soccer League record-holders, Dynamos have produced yet another talented youngster ripe for European football.

In a beautiful leap, Harare giants, Dynamos have produced yet another starlet who has attracted European interest with 18-year-old sensation Elton Chikona, set to play in Finland.

The Finland-bound youngster has only featured five times for the Harare giants, scoring twice in the process.

He becomes the second Dynamos youngster, after Bill Antonio to be recruited by a European club in a space of two years.

Dynamos coach, Maruwa said, “Yes, he will go anytime soon maybe for good not trials, for good. Having youngsters going to play outside helps us as a team and as a nation in developing players who can make it in Europe. He’s very talented, one of the best from the new generation.”

Meanwhile, the Harare giants are unfazed by last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Green Fuel and have nothing short of three points on their agenda, when they host Yadah at Barbourfields this Sunday.

“Coming from a defeat is now water under the bridge, the team has regrouped, and as you can see the team is in good shape. They are ready to play Yadah in Bulawayo. They are going to go there and make sure we prepare, we’re preparing ourselves very well to make sure we get the three points,” added Maruwa.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League gets underway on Saturday with Chicken Inn hosting Hwange at Luveve, Bulawayo Chiefs travel to Gibbo to face Manica Diamonds, ZPC Kariba welcome Cranborne Bullets to Nyamhunga, while Gweru-based Sheasham visit Mandava Stadium to face defending champions FC Platinum.

On Sunday, it will be the clash of the titans, when second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars host log leaders Highlanders at Baobab, and Black Rhinos take on Simba Bhora at Bata Stadium.

Triangle date Green Fuel at Gibbo, while Herentals take on giants CAPS United to wrap up match day 17.

Meanwhile, CAPS United have been awarded three points for their match against Sheasham after the new boys failed to turn up for the encounter that was scheduled at Mandava stadium in May.

CAPS United move one place up the ladder to 7th place with 24 points from 16 matches.

