We Are Ready To Form Government – President Chamisa

Our President, Nelson Chamisa, has so far traveled over 6000 km by road, visiting citizens in every village, ward, and constituency in the countryside.

He is dedicated to creating a Zimbabwe that benefits and prospers EVERYONE. His warm reception in these areas is a clear indication that citizens are ready for CHANGE in Zimbabwe.

#NgaapindeHakeMukomana

