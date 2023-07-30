Zanu PF Thugs Torch CCC Chiredzi Activist’s House

By- Suspected Zanu PF thug in Chiredzi have torched a house belonging to a well-known CCC activist, Cephas Magezani.

This happened a few days after they burnt and tore CCC’s Chiredzi South candidate Douglas Gumbo’s posters.

Magezani told TellZim News that although he was not running for any post, his influence in opposition politics is very significant.

He said the fire incident could be a warning to him and other party supporters. Said Magezani:

It’s nothing else, from my perspective other than political violence. A day before, ZANU PF supporters who we suspect had been sent by ZANU PF candidate Joey Sithole, burnt down Douglas Gumbo, our candidate for Chiredzi South,’ posters and a day after, I woke up to the shock of my life seeing my house which I use as a storeroom, gutted by fire. There is no such coincidence.

This is not the first time I have faced politically motivated incidents. In 2008 I was abducted by suspected ZANU PF goons and many thought I was not going to make it. This is the same skill they are trying to use to scare people.

Police are said to be investigating the burning of Magezani’s house which many believe to be a politically motivated incident.

Meanwhile, in Chiredzi Central, members of the Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) have reportedly been openly spray painting and tearing off campaign posters for CCC’s Ropafadzo Makumire.

Makumire is a seasoned town planner, urban designer and one of the founding directors of Makums Town Planning Consultants (Pvt) Ltd.

