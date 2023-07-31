Traditional Leaders Unhappy Over Kuvimba Mining House Bullying Tactics

Harare- One of the biggest mining companies in the country Kuvimba Mining House -whose formation was shrouded in controversy- is at loggerheads with traditional leaders in Midlands province, a local online has revealed.

According to the local online, the mining giant overstepped lithium mining boundaries in Mberengwa where they took over Sandawana mine.

This development was not welcomed by traditional leaders namely Chief Chingoma,Chief Mposi , Chief Mapiravana and Chief Mposi who feel that the miner is depriving youths and villagers who are not benefiting from the rich resources in the area.

“The chiefs met last week to map way forward over the bullying by Kuvimba and resolved or rather are contemplating to air their griviances to the presidium when they visit the province on August 10,” said our impeccable source .

It is further alleged that Kuvimba connived with police to confiscate mining equipment from youths in the Mberengwa community thereby depriving them of their rights and ore which is in complete negation of NDS1 and sustainable development and youth empowerment that is being championed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kuvimba owns quite a large array of assets either as 100% owner of major shareholder.

The entities include Freda Rebecca gold mine. Bindura Nickel Corporation,Jena Mines ,Sandawana Mine and Great Dyke investments among others.

The ownership of the mine has also been kept a well guarded secret although government has stake in the company through a public-private enterprise .

However, some speculative reports have linked it to tycoon Kuda Tagwirei a claim which has been rubbished by company authorities.

The said reports suggested that upon it’s formation, documents including leaked correspondence among executives and shareholders, show that weeks after Tagwirei was sanctioned by the US, his Mauritius-based Sotic International began planning to shift its assets to a newly created holding company – Ziwa Resources. Ziwa is the only private shareholder in the partnership in Kuvimba.

Efforts to get comment from the company’s youthful chief executive Simba Chinyemba- a qualified acturian- proved fruitless as he did not respond to questions we sent to him last week and also did not pick up phone calls made to his mobile number .

