BREAKING: CCC Members Assaulted at Epworth Funeral, Investigation Underway

By A Correspondent | Epworth, Zimbabwe – In a shocking and distressing incident on Sunday, several members of the @CCCZimbabwe party were brutally assaulted during a funeral procession. The incident occurred at approximately 12 o’clock in the afternoon in Ward 1, Epworth.

According to a complainant who spoke to ZimEye, the assault took place while they were attending the funeral of a fellow CCC member. The victims, four in number, were wearing CCC T-shirts at the time of the attack. Unfortunately, they were unable to identify their assailants.

“I was beaten at the manhood. They beat me up with a metal rod to the point that it is still swollen up to this time. They beat me on the head to the point that right now I have a continuous headache, which is failing to heal,” stated the complainant.

The attackers used their hands and batons to inflict harm on the victims, leaving them with severe injuries and trauma. As of now, the motive behind the assault remains unclear, and the identity of the assailants is yet to be established.

The @CCCZimbabwe party, also known as the CCC (Citizens for Constitutional Change), is a political party that has been advocating for democratic reforms and positive change in the country. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of political party members during public gatherings and events.

Authorities have been alerted about the incident, and an investigation is already underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Local law enforcement is urging anyone with relevant information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

In response to the shocking event, leaders of various political parties and civil society groups have condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation. They are also urging for increased measures to protect individuals’ rights to assemble peacefully without fear of violence or intimidation.

The CCC community and sympathizers are expressing their solidarity with the victims and demanding swift action to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support for the affected individuals and their families.

As the investigation continues, the people of Epworth and Zimbabwe as a whole remain hopeful that justice will be served, and measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Note: The information in this article is based on the statement provided by the complainant to ZimEye and may be subject to updates and revisions as the investigation progresses.

