MASVINGO-Ezra Carlington (36), known as Dj Kwakatsva, who is in critical condition at Masvingo General Hospital after his vehicle rammed into a haulage truck yesterday, is charged with negligent driving.

Masvingo Police Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Lorraine Ndlovu confirmed the charge to The Mirror.

Dj Kwakatsva suffered a broken right leg and arm after his red single-cab Toyota Hilux rammed into a right front trailer axle tyre of a Masvingo-bound haulage truck driven by Passion Katiyo of Dulibadzimu in Beitbridge.

Kwakatsva was driving towards Chivi. He encroached onto the truck’s lane resulting in the accident.

His vehicle suffered extensive damage…

