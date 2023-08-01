Police Gun Down Suspected Robbers

Spread the love

TWO suspected armed robbers have died following a fire exchange with police officers who were trying to arrest them in Harare this Saturday.

Four other suspects were eventually arrested and are linked to 17 cases of armed robbery in Harare and other towns.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul this Saturday confirmed the death of Mugove Chimuti and Ishmael Mutungira following a fire exchange that saw four other suspects being arrested.

Those arrested are Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo, Tinashe Ray Chirombo (31), Trymore Guta and Hebert Clayton Nyamangodo.

“The suspects are linked to several cases of armed robbery, one of which took place in Chegutu on the 11th of July 2023, where one of the suspects, Trymore Derere Guta was captured on CCTV while in the act. The suspects are also linked to a case which occurred at Unadale Farm, Beatrice on the of 6th July 2023 where various household goods were stolen. The suspects were arrested after the ZRP received a tip-off,” he said.

The ZRP is hunting for the other four suspected members of the gang.

Meanwhile, six people have died after a road accident, which occurred in Rusape along the Harare-Mutare Road on Friday evening.

“Three people died on the spot while the others died on admission at Rusape General Hospital.

The accident occurred when a commuter omnibus that was Harare bound side-swiped a haulage truck, as the driver tried to overtake at a sharp curve before Rusape tollgate,” noted Nyathi.

Six other people who were in the commuter omnibus are admitted at Rusape General Hospital after sustaining injuries.-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...