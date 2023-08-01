“Young People Stand Up Against Bulawayo Injustice “

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC Youth Taskforce spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, has challenged young people to stand up against the injustice in Bulawayo.

The High Court of Zimbabwe last week disqualified 12 CCC MPs in Bulawayo from participating in the August 23 polls.

The dismissal was based on the assertion at the respective MPs’ papers were filed after 4pm.

Said Chuma in a statement :

“We only have our poverty to lose in this election.

I challenge young people out there to stand up against injustice in Bulawayo.

We cannot allow ZANU PF to shit on our right to vote!

Mnangagwa can’t deny the people of Byo right to choose their own representatives. No!”

