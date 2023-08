FC Wangu Mazodze Smooth Run Continues

A referee disallowed a clear goal scored by Chiredzi Stars in a match against FC Wangu Mazodze yesterday at Mucheke Stadium. The Masvingo club has been accused of paying off referees to win matches. @FcWangu, @chiredzi_fc , @zifa_ersl , @moysarzim pic.twitter.com/rfB1Tphtb3 — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) July 31, 2023

