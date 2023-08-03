Cyclone Chamisa Sweeps Across Buhera

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa’s Zimbabwe for Everyone maxim has taken the nation by storm, weeks before the much anticipated harmonised elections.

Zimbabwe is grappling with economic instability, looting, corruption and flagrant violation of human rights.

According to President Chamisa, the new Great Zimbabwe, under citizens governance, shall eradicate demonic habits.

Below is President Chamisa’s statement :

A ZIMBABWE FOR EVERYONE NOT FOR A FEW. WE SHALL TOGETHER SHARE THE NATIONAL RESOURCES & HAPPILY ENJOY THE NATIONAL CAKE…We will lead and cater #ForEveryone

IN BUHERA…Citizens in the villages braved intimidation to support a New Great Zimbabwe #ForEveryone #Godisinit

