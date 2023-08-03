Kasukuwere Not Throwing In Towel

Former Cabinet Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere is in a fresh legal bid to join the presidential race after applying for direct access to the Constitutional Court to challenge the nullification of his candidature by the High Court.

Kasukuwere’s eligibility to contest the August 23 election was challenged by a private citizen Mr Lovedale Mangwana, arguing that Kasukuwere had spent 18 consecutive months outside the country.

Mr Mangwana won the legal battle after the High Court nullified Kasukuwere’s candidature with the Supreme Court also throwing out his appeal against the High Court judgment.

