Police Raid S-x Party In DZ

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported the arrest of 19 students from Corridors of Hope College, as well as individuals from nearby schools, who were on the verge of commencing a party in Dzivarasekwa. A police report, indicates that law enforcement officers intervened just before the initiation of the event and seized numerous items, including alcohol, wine, condoms, and shisha. The report states:

The ZRP confirms that a raid has been conducted at a sex party at number 153 Nehanda Dzivarasekwa Extension where some students from Corridors of Hope College and others from neighbouring schools were about to start the party. 19 students and the caretaker of the house, Pride Nyamugafata (20), have been arrested. Several bottles of alcohol, wines, condoms, shisha and its flavour have been confiscated. More details to be availed soon.

Reports of Vuzu or orgy parties have been on the rise in Zimbabwe. Incidents involving the arrest of students for participating in these parties have also been on the rise. One notable case occurred in November 2022 when police arrested 39 students from different schools in Bulawayo during a raid on a Vuzu party in the Khumalo suburb. In October 2021, 16 individuals were also apprehended in the Kuwadzana suburb of Harare on charges of public nuisance following a sex party. Vuzu parties are secret indoor gatherings, predominantly organised by teenagers, where alcohol consumption, drug use, and sexual orgies are prevalent.

