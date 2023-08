Presidential Hopeful Supports People With Disabilities

ZCPD President Trust Chikohora will be handing over wheelchairs and some groceries to People

with Disabilities (PWDs) on Friday 4th August 2023 at 11am at American Corner in Gweru.

This is part of his Social Responsibility and in order to highlight the plight of PWDs and to encourage others to also assist them.

Members of the Press are

invited.

Thank you.

TRUST CHIKOHORA

PRESIDENT

ZCPD

