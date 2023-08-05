15 New Magistrates Sworn In

The Judicial Service Commission has today sworn in 15 magistrates drawn from different fields as Government beefs up magisterial staff to enhance the justice delivery system.

The 15 magistrates were sworn in at the Harare Magistrates Court by the Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure and are set to take up magisterial posts across the country.

Briefing journalists, Mrs Mushure said the swearing in will go a long way in strengthening the magisterial bench.

“We swore into office 15 magistrates comprising six males and nine females. I think in recent weeks we have sworn the largest group of male magistrates. The group brings our total magistrates to 229 magistrates comprising 87 males and 142 female magistrates.

“They have been drawn from a cross section of professions meant to strengthen the bench. Five of the appointees are coming from the private practice. They were legal practitioners in private practice and eight have been drawn from the JSC. They were either court interpreters, judge assistant or researchers.

“One is coming from the Ministry of Primary an d Secondary Education and another from the ZRP. We have already deployed them to beef up our staff like in Bikita, Karoi, Kezi, Mberengwa, Chipinge,” said Mrs Mushure.

