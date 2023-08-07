Mthuli Ncube Is Scared Of Me, Says CCC Cowdray Park Candidate

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Cowdray Park says he is not worried about Zanu-PF’s aspiring National Assembly candidate Mthuli Ncube’s perceived influence.

On Wednesday last week, Ncube, who is contesting against CCC’s Pashor Raphael Sibanda, hosted President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF bigwigs at a Star Rally held at Mkhithika grounds in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

Sibanda, however, told Southern Eye that he is more in touch with the people than Ncube.

“I heard that the opposition Zanu-PF hosted a huge rally. There is nothing new about it. Every party is allowed to do something big or small. They are scared of the election because they attempted to disqualify us,” Sibanda said.

“It proves to people that they fear us. They have no clear idea of where to take the country. That’s why we have load-shedding and dilapidated roads. We have won this election. In 2018 it ended in the courts and this one is starting there.”

He accused the ruling party of hijacking government projects.

“The people of Cowdray Park have to choose between light and darkness, but it’s unfortunate because my brother in the opposition (Mthuli Ncube) is opposing the will of the people.

“That’s why I call them the opposition. They are manipulating the works of the government to campaign. They took the project of TelOne just like they did with the project of the Ministry of Transport. While we appreciate development, we are saying we want sustainable projects,” he said.

Sibanda described Ncube as an outsider in Cowdray Park.

Ncube’s campaign has taken centre stage with him pulling all stops to win Cowdray Park, having recently completed road works there.

CCC has, meanwhile, been skating on thin ice in Cowdray Park after a High Court ruling had banned Sibanda from contesting for alleged late submission of his nomination forms.

Two CCC candidates are vying for ward 6, Nkosinathi Hove Mpofu and Fikezweni Nyoni are campaigning under the same party ticket.

Mpofu, who was at the weekend roadshow campaign insisted that he is the official party candidate.

The council seat is currently occupied by Zanu-PF’s Kidwell Mujuru, who is seeking a comeback.

-Newsday

