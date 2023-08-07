ZRP Cops Called Over Tomana Murder Suspicion

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo and former Attorney-General, Johannes Tomana, has died.

Tomana a great lawyer whose life was rid with controversy and eminence, died after complaining of stomach pain. Johannes Tomana, died on Sunday aged 55.

The former Prosecutor General was visiting his rural home in Honde Valley attending a funeral of a relative when he fell sick suddenly, complaining of “stomach pain”, after eating some food at the funeral according to relatives.

He died while efforts were being made to transport him to Harare for treatment.

The family called in police to probe his suspicious death, amid fears that he died of food poisoning.

“We shared our concerns with Ruda police in Honde Valley and we were informed that CID Forensics is on its way from Harare,” a distraught relative said.

Tomana, a lawyer, was appointed Zimbabwe’s attorney general in 2009. He left the post in 2013 to take up a position as Prosecutor General. His position created many enemies for him. He was then attacked by the then First Lady Grace Mugabe who berated him in rallies and gatherings. At one time he told journalists that 12-year-old children can consent to sex, leading to a public rebuke by then first lady Grace Mugabe.

He was fired in 2017 for misconduct and incompetence after a tribunal set up by former president Robert Mugabe recommended his dismissal.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed him ambassador to the DRC in 2020.

“Tomana was one of the finest lawyers that Zimbabwe has produced, it’s a pity that his detour to political and diplomatic office deprived some of us of his tremendous legal skills,” academic Ibbo Mandaza said in a tribute.

Johannes Tomana (9 September 1967 – 6 August 2023) was a Zimbabwean attorney. He served as Prosecutor-General of Zimbabwe from November 2013 until his dismissal in June 2017.

Tribute yesterday began pouring in for legal luminary and a diplomat who died over the weekend in his rural home in Honde Valley. aged 56. High Court Judge Never Katiyo expressed shock as did his counterpart Justice Esther Muremba. “The country and indeed the legal fraternity has been “thrown into grief.” Commented Justice Webster Chinamhora as the news of Tomana’s demise started leaking in.

The lawyers and friends in a social group issued in a statement issued yesterday, expressed shock but also gratitude to God on Tomana’s passing on. On behalf of themselves the Justices, staff members of the judicial system and the entire Judiciary of the country, they commiserated with the immediate family, relations as well as friends and associates of the respected deceased jurist.

His wife Daphne Tomana was inconsolable and could not say anything as grief consumed her turning her usual smiling face into a grief stricken heartbroken princess.

Lawyer Nickel Mushangwe said “The deceased His Eexcellence Ambassador Tomana, indelibly contributed to the development of jurisprudence in Zimbabwe and will be greatly remembered for his assiduousness in shaping the prosecution while he was the Attorney General.

Former Prosecutor cde Kennedy Mupomba urges members of the deceased’s family to be comforted by the knowledge that the departed jurist served his country with commitment, dedication ‎and honesty.”

Another former Zimbabwean prosecutor now a pastor E Dube prayed that Almighty God will receive his soul and grant him eternal rest. he added and described Tomana as a world class lawyer and one of Zimbabwe’s best: “He was a very knowledgeable lawyer with flair for criminal law.

“The legal community and Zimbabweans in general would miss his judicial erudition.Justice Tomana would forever be remembered for the critical roles he played in the evolution of democracy in Zimbabwe ” former Regional prosecutor and head of Special Anti Corruption Unit Tabani Vusa Mpofu commented.

Also former detective Caroline Progress Charehwa described the late jurist as “a lawyer in word and deed who bestrode the academic and judicial arms of law like a colossus. It was unfortunate he led the prosecution when I had left the force.”

According to K Mutamba Tomana gave the law a gigantic status in the prosecution department As an Attorney General of Zimbabwe the law history will guarantee him immortality. Fare thee well, great jurist,” he added.Renowned constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate Zimbabwe mukoma Ashton Musunga who said he received the news of Tomana’s death with sadness could only add :“May his soul rest in peace.”

Similarly, Engineer George Chikwenengere said: “We have lost a great jurist, a master of law and outstanding intellectual whom I have met several times in his life time.” Ambassador Tomana understood clearly the role of prosecution in court as a fountain of justice for the society. He was a tolerant man, but he knew when to be intolerant and of what. He was intolerant of anything that was not excellent, and of people who were not honorable. He has a very critical sense by which he knew could dispense justice without the rigidities that the technical approach to that created.

“Although we have lost a great jurist we take solace in knowing that Ambassador Tomana lived an honest and forthright life as a lawyer he has moved to the banks of memory. May his soul rest with the Almighty God.”Tomana left active practice in 2017 and lived the rest of his life in diplomatic work and legal quietude.”

He is known for his legal eruditeness and wide knowledge of legal principles.He came into the nation’s judicial system with the highest credentials of controversy ever paraded by any judicial officer dead or living in Zimbabwe but he rode above it well and continued to serve his country.

“Today, our country lost one of its finest jurists, a founding diplomat and indeed a national statesman Johannes Tomana . He died at the young age of 56” screamed Tabani Vusa Mpofu.

In a heartfelt message to Daphne Tomana the wife of Ambassador Tomana one lawyer wrote “With total submission to the will of Almighty God who is the giver and taker of life, I join all our people in Zimbabwe to mourn the passing of this exemplary lawyer who distinguished himself as an erudite legal scholar, researcher, diplomat community leader, and development activist. Tomana devoted his entire life to law.

His roles in the DRC made Zimbabwean gospel of reengagement and the nation stand tall for posterity. Tomana would be sorely missed!

On behalf of my family, the people of Zimbabwe and all lawyers I commiserate with Dephine Tomana on this sad yet inevitable development.” One legal guru posted on his Twitter page.

My special commiseration goes to the immediate and extended family of Tomana who would carry on the great legacies of the great diplomat and jurist.

“I pray Almighty God to grant Baba Tomana al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort the family he left behind” Bilal Ahmed Mugari commented.

Fare thee well great lawyer.

[email protected]

