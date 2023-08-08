Mwonzora Calls For Urgent Press Briefing Amid Reports He Is Chickening Out

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has called for an urgent press briefing amid reports that he is set to pull out of the 23 August Presidential elections.

Just last week, Mwonzora unveiled his election manifesto where he made a number of promises to the electorate but barely a week later, he is chickening out.

According to reports, candidates in Bulawayo have however refused to withdraw saying they have already invested a lot of money into their campaigns.

More to follow….

