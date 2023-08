We Are Next Government – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has declared that citizens are ready to form the next government.

Despite desperate attempts by the Zanu PF regime to disrupt citizens programmes, President Chamisa insists change is unstoppable.

“THANK YOU MUTARE. THANK YOU ZIMBABWE! We are the next government in Zimbabwe! Welcome to a New Great Zimbabwe!! #ForEveryone,” President Chamisa posted on Twitter.

