Cucsman Roasts Holy Ten

By Cucsman

Lets adopt culture yekuudzana chokwadi not kuvengana , i personally don’t support the idea of kukaurisana but kuonesana, endai ku mashows , music tinoterera but ticharamba tichiudzana chokwadi, we are one big family, Zimbabwe belongs to all of us , just like our family setups , tinotombotukana , kunyeyana nekugodorana asi pakupera kwazvo tinoramba tiri family, we reconcile

i personally get irritated nevanhu vakaita sana holy ten ava nana kikky baddas , nevese vano supporter Zanupf, they are hypocrites , ukaona uchipiwa mari kuti upupure nhema masikati machena uri muroyi ,

How can they say Zanupf huchi when it is the same party that subjected millions of Zimbabweans into poverty, right now holy ten is clocking millions of views on YouTube out of the support from many Zimbabweans who are living outside of the country, these people were forced to leave the country because Zanupf is failing them, some are working as care workers, some as gardeners , etc now that they are living in countries with cheaper data , they watch his videos, he makes money and endorse a stupid government that has been failing for 40+ years

Most of these artists fligh to UK or any other countries to do shows , I wish they could try to sit down and think kuti what led many Zimbabweans out of the country, its poverty, hunger , unemployment, but havazvifunge vanhu ava ndosaka vachitsigira matuzvi , ticharamba tichivavhura pfungwa #LetsWakeThemUp

