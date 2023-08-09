Kasukuwere Vows To Fight Until His Names Is Included On The Voters Roll

THE Constitutional Court has refused to hear the case in which exiled former Zanu-PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere was seeking to have direct access to the top court.

Kasukuwere is seeking to run in the upcoming general elections as an independent candidate.

A bench chaired by Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza said Kasukuwere’s application was an appeal disguised as an application as such was fatal.

Kasukuwere rushed to the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal challenging a High Court ruling removing him from the ballot.

High Court’s decision followed an appeal by a Zanu-PF activist, Lovedale Mangwana who argued that Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter having spent over 18 months outside the country.

Following the latest defeat, Kasukuwere said he will be going back to the Supreme Court to appeal.

“Where that takes us is back to the Supreme Court where we are going to seek leave to appeal against that Supreme Court judgment which upheld the High Court’s judgment barring Saviour Kasukuwere from participating in the upcoming elections,” said Kaukuwere’s spokesperson Jacqueline Sande.

“It is not over for us. We still have a pending application before the Constitutional Court again, stating that the High Court order is not valid until it is confirmed by the Constitutional Court. So this in essence is not the end of the game. We are going to fight and ensure that President Saviour Kasukuwere participates as a presidential candidate in the upcoming elections.”

-Newzimbabwe

