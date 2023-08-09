Mumps Outbreak : Health Officials On High Alert

HEALTH experts are on high alert amid reports of an increase in cases of mumps in Harare.

In a statement, Harare City Health Department Director, Dr Prosper Chonzi indicated that several cases have been recorded at various health centres across Harare.

Dr Chonzi urged those infected to seek treatment at health centres.

The Harare City Health Department is still in the process of compiling data of those who have been affected by the acute viral infection caused by the rubulavirus.

In May, South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) declared an outbreak of mumps following a sudden rise in cases of the disease in the country.

China is the top country with mumps cases in the world.

As of 2021, mumps cases in China stood at nearly 120 000, translating to 53 percent of the world’s mumps cases.

Other countries in the top five are Kenya, Madagascar, Ghana and Ethiopia.

Signs and symptoms of mumps involve swelling of salivary glands which last more than two days.-ZBC News

