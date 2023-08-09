Vote ZANU PF And Save Our Freedom And Independence | Mavaza

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The upcoming election presents a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe, a chance to secure our freedom and independence by voting for the only party that has consistently fought for the interests of the people: ZANU PF.

This election is not just about political affiliations; it’s about safeguarding our future, our environment, our healthcare, and our education system from foreign interference and privatization. The choice is clear – a vote for ZANU PF is a vote for a brighter, more equitable future for all Zimbabweans.

Under the leadership of President ED Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has seen remarkable progress over the past five years. Despite facing numerous challenges, the government has managed to revitalize our economy, turning dilapidated roads into modern highways, and initiating vital infrastructure projects that have transformed our nation. These achievements are not mere propaganda; they are tangible results that have improved the lives of ordinary citizens.

ZANU PF’s commitment to social welfare is evident in their efforts to provide free personal care for the elderly, stabilize our currency, and ensure affordable housing for families. These initiatives are not distant dreams; they are already in progress, and your vote will contribute to their realization. The government’s dedication to education as a right, not a privilege, is clear, promising a future where tuition fees are a thing of the past, and every child has access to quality education.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the ZANU PF government’s approach is their focus on sustainability. By investing in green energy projects and utilizing innovative solutions like converting waste into energy, President ED Mnangagwa has taken concrete steps to address the climate crisis. The intention is clear – to create jobs, preserve our environment, and secure a better future for generations to come.

Contrast this with the opposition, the CCC, who have shown a disregard for the interests of the people. Their promise to reverse the successful land redistribution program, despite benefiting from it themselves, raises questions about their true intentions. Moreover, their divisive tactics and lack of a comprehensive vision for Zimbabwe’s future do not inspire confidence.

The ZANU PF government has demonstrated a commitment to unity, aiming to bring Zimbabweans together under a common goal. The opposition, on the other hand, seems more interested in division and confrontation. This election is an opportunity to move beyond the economic challenges caused by sanctions and economic mismanagement. By voting for ZANU PF, we can send a message to the world that Zimbabwe is on the path to real change and development.

As we approach this critical juncture, let us remember the words of President John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” Our duty as Zimbabweans is to ensure the prosperity of our nation, to defend our freedom and independence. This election is not just about voting; it’s about taking a stand for our collective future. By voting for President ED Mnangagwa and the ZANU PF party, we can be part of a larger dream – a Zimbabwe that stands strong, united, and empowered.

The road ahead will not be without challenges, but with ZANU PF’s proven track record of progress and commitment to the people, we can be confident in the transformation that lies ahead. This is our moment to choose continuity, to build upon the foundation of the last five years and create a Zimbabwe that thrives, a nation that we can proudly pass on to future generations. The power to secure our freedom and independence is in our hands – let us seize this opportunity and cast our vote for a brighter [email protected]

