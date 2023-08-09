Zim Boy Dies After Being Forced To Drink Poison By Bullies

By A Correspondent- A teenage Zimbabwean schoolboy died after he was allegedly forced to drink rat poison by bullies at Queens High School here in Johannesburg.

He was a rugby player at school and a Liverpool fan.

The school is located a few kilometres from the Jo’burg central business district.

The Gauteng Department of Education and the South African Police Service are investigating the matter.

Brian Tatenda Mukwereti Ndlovu (15) died last week at a clinic after complaining of stomach complications.

He had told his mum what had transpired at school.

His distraught mother, Mildred, is asking for authorities to get to the bottom of the story and bring the perpetrators to book.

He first revealed what happened to his neighbour and friend Simba that he was pushed against the wall by a group of boys in the toilet and forced to drink poison.

He came back home and was sweating and I asked him what’s wrong?

“He then revealed that he had been forced to drink poison at school, he repeated the name of the boy who made him take the liquid.

“He even mentioned four more boys at the school, who included his best friend, and said ‘mama if you do not believe me go and ask my four friends.

‘They know what is happening at that school.

‘It started in January 2023 but I could not tell you anything. I was afraid if I told you, you’d come to the school and the boys were still going to come back for me,’” said a sobbing Mildred.

The family rushed him to hospital but he could not make it.

The family says it is reliably informed that there was a group of about six boys who were terrorising other kids at the school.

Last week, there were protests by parents, who feel the school is not doing enough to stop bullying.

The Gauteng Member of Executive Council on Education, Matome Chiloane, visited the school on Monday and assured everyone that his department was working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that if there is any foul play, perpetrators would be brought back to book.

He did not want to confirm that the cause of death was bullying.

His post-mortem results are expected to shed further light on Brian’s death.

School principal, Johan Lourens, said the school takes any reports of bullying seriously.

“There have never been reports from Brian or his family that he was involved in any bullying in the school,” said the principal.

Brian’s family have indicated that there will be a memorial service in Doornfontein at the Kings & Queens Funeral Parlour today.

He will be buried at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The school has also announced plans to hold a memorial service for the student

