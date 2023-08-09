Zim Tennis Stars Shine

LOCAL junior tennis stars have shifted their attention to the J100s tournament which kicked off this Monday at Harare Sports Club, after a successful outing in the J60 tournament which ended at the weekend.

Rising Zimbabwean tennis stars proved that they are at par with the best in the world after three players made the ITF Juniors J60 tournament podium at Harare Sports Club.

The girls were at the centre of the success story with Sasha Chimedza reaching the final, before losing 6-4, 3-6, 5-7 in a closely contested match against Madagascar’s Andraina Mitia Voavy, while Tadiwanashe Mauchi and partner Iriela Rajaobelina finished second in the girls’ doubles.

The boys could not make it to the singles’ final which was eventually won by China’s Fumin Jiang.

However, Thompson Thomu restored parity for the hosts in the boys’ doubles, partnering Great Britain’s Liam Channon to clinch the boys’ doubles title with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Allan Gatoto and Lev Seidman.

Meanwhile, the boys and girls have another chance to prove themselves on home soil yet again in the J100s tournament which started this Monday.

Sasha Chimedza and Tadiwanashe Mauchi headline the girls’ section, with Mauchi set to compete in all three events.

Another stern test awaits them in the event featuring players from Australia, Canada, Madagascar, USA, South Africa, India, Algeria, Kenya, Hungary and Italy who will be battling for the one hundred points on offer.-ZBC News

