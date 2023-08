Court Blocks Kasukuwere

Spread the love

Saviour Kasukuwere’s application of Direct Access to the Constitutional Court has been dismissed.

*Kasukuwere was challenging a ruling disqualifying him from contesting the August 23 election as an independent presidential candidate.

https://fb.watch/mi6qwY1JIN/?mibextid=RUbZ1f

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...