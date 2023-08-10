E-learning Crucial In Modern World – President Chamisa

Spread the love

President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party has unveiled a key education policy to be used in the New Zimbabwe

ON EDUCATION: CITIZENS’ GOVERNMENT pledges the following:

i. Provision of free primary school education and scrapping of primary and

secondary levels examination fees.

ii. The construction of new schools to reduce walking distances of travelling

students.

iii. Construction of new classrooms to reduce teacher to pupil ratio.

iv. Ensuring adequate textbooks to all students at a ratio of 1:1

v. Ensuring e learning and the total transformation of Zimbabwe’s education system

to ICT based system. Ensuring that every child has an access to a computer.

vi. Ensuring the modernisation of schools with up to date libraries,laboratories and

facilities for modern education.-CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...