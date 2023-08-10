Man Found Dead

– In a shocking turn of events, a 24-year-old man from Borrowdale, Harare, identified as Isaac Nyamazana, was found dead on Monday night near a house in Borrowdale. Nyamazana had been employed as a caretaker at the residence where he tragically ended his life.

Sources reveal that on the evening of August 7, 2023, at approximately 7:00 PM, Nyamazana was confronted by his employers regarding the disappearance of various items from the property. The employers reportedly sought an explanation for the missing goods, an encounter that reportedly took a devastating toll on Nyamazana’s mental state.

Allegedly, unable to cope with the weight of the situation, Nyamazana took drastic and tragic measures. Using an electric cable, he took his own life by hanging himself from a tree near the house where he worked. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and raised concerns about the mental well-being of individuals facing such challenges.

The discovery of Nyamazana’s lifeless body was made the following morning by his wife, Alice Marufu. Distraught by the sight, Marufu immediately reported the incident to local authorities. The police swiftly responded to the distress call, and National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragic incident.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi stated, “Police are investigating a case which occurred on August 7, 2023, at around 7:00 PM, where the now deceased was visited by his employers at a house where he was a caretaker. The employers asked him why things were being stolen at the house. Investigations revealed that the now deceased was later seen going towards a borehole pump with an electric cable. He was found this morning hanging from a tree outside the yard.”

In the wake of this heartbreaking incident, the community has been left grappling with the realities of mental health and the importance of providing adequate support to those facing challenging circumstances. The circumstances surrounding Nyamazana’s death serve as a stark reminder of the need for open dialogues surrounding mental health issues and the importance of seeking help in times of crisis.

Nyamazana’s body has been transported to the Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to shed light on the details surrounding his tragic death. As the community mourns the loss of a young life, the incident prompts reflection on the broader societal issues that contribute to such heartbreaking outcomes.

