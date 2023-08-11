Unveiling the Unwavering: The True Character of Lovemore Madhuku Shatters Misconceptions

By Edmore Masango| If consistency were personified, it would undoubtedly take the form of Lovemore Madhuku. While perceptions of him may vary among the people of Zimbabwe, my perspective unveils an unwavering individual who steadfastly upholds his convictions, regardless of their popularity.

Madhuku’s journey, which commenced around 1997, advocating for a new constitution and persists to this day, is a testament to his resolute character. Such commitment stands in stark contrast to the fickleness often associated with politics.

I had the privilege of listening to his campaign messages across Goromonzi, Epworth, Norton, and most recently, Mutasa. Throughout these addresses, Madhuku consistently echoes a singular message: his party staunchly contends that Zimbabwe’s current constitution, attributed to the ruling class, is fundamentally flawed.

Moreover, he asserts that his party genuinely champions the cause of the less privileged. In a striking departure from his opposition, Madhuku contends that, aside from Zanu PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa, no other contender—no matter their popularity have never governed, hence no better than him.

Initially confounded by Madhuku’s purported dual nature—a supposed greedy politician fixated on monetary gains juxtaposed with his message consistency—I felt compelled to embark on an exploration of the man behind the persona.

My research yielded a revelation: a deluge of misconceptions swirl around this enigmatic figure named Madhuku. Curiously, those in close proximity to him have failed to rectify or recalibrate these narratives.

It is imperative that Zimbabweans are apprised of correct information about Madhuku in order to form an informed opinion. Zimbabweans, in particular, deserve an unclouded perspective of the true Madhuku before lambasting and denouncing him on social media.

But who truly is Lovemore Madhuku?

According to his own work, “An Introduction to Zimbabwe Law,” Lovemore Madhuku was born in 1966 in Chipinge. He pursued his legal studies at the University of Zimbabwe, Oxford University, and the University of Cambridge. Additional sources have illuminated his humble beginnings, recounting how he emerged from an economically disadvantaged family. Remarkably, Madhuku has played a pivotal role in uplifting his family (brothers and sisters from his father’s polygamous marriage), financing their education from primary school through to tertiary institutions. Notably, this generosity extends beyond his immediate family, as he has generously sponsored the education of numerous individuals in Chipinge, irrespective of their kinship.

Contrary to prevailing assumptions about his materialistic pursuits, it emerges that Madhuku leads a modest lifestyle, possessing only one residential property. Furthermore, he has no business interests besides his Madhuku Lawyers which is barely five years old. This reliable source confided in me that he was forced to start a law firm by his peers, who felt he could contribute more effectively to the mentorship of burgeoning legal practitioners beyond the confines of the classroom.

Returning to the theme of consistency, my exploration has crystallized a conviction: Madhuku is a stalwart advocate of constitutionalism, firm in his belief that a people-driven process is the only viable course. His unequivocal opposition to the Copac constitution, manifested in his resistance against Zanu PF, MDC-T, and MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube, underscores his principled stance—a stance that diametrically opposes the widely held misconception that he is a flip-flopper.

His transformation of NCA, a civil society entity, into a political force to propel the pursuit of a people-driven constitution serves as a compelling testament to his authenticity on this issue. It is incumbent upon Zimbabweans to introspect, to peel away the layers of misinformation, and to gain a true understanding of Madhuku’s character.

In summation, my fervent hope and aspiration lie in the belief that those intimately connected with Madhuku will ardently endeavor to dispel the myriad misconceptions enshrouding him.

This collective endeavor may serve to rectify skewed perceptions and facilitate a more accurate assessment of his character.

This article was written by Edmore Masango, a Harare resident with an interest in politics and development. He can be contacted on [email protected]

