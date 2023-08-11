Witchcraft Threats Emerge In Love Triangle

In a startling development, a suspected love triangle has escalated into a sinister conflict, with a woman in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North province, living in fear after her husband’s alleged lover reportedly threatened to use witchcraft against her. Awakhiwe Ncube (22), currently residing in South Africa, claims to have married Desmond Ncube from Bambadzi area, Bulilima District, Plumtree in March of the previous year. However, Siduduzile Mankatha has emerged, asserting her relationship with the same man and resorting to supernatural threats.

Trouble reportedly began in December when the couple experienced a rift, leading Desmond to reconnect with his alleged ex-lover, Mankatha. Awakhiwe attempted to reason with Mankatha to leave her husband, but Mankatha insisted that Desmond was also her spouse. Mankatha escalated the conflict by sending threatening messages and even labeling Awakhiwe a “witch” on various social media platforms.

Awakhiwe expressed her distress, recounting Mankatha’s threats and the impact on her pregnancy. She alleged that Mankatha’s actions contributed to her miscarriage. Awakhiwe’s peace has been shattered, and her reputation is being tarnished online.

Mankatha declined to comment and redirected all inquiries to Desmond, who revealed that he ended his relationship with Awakhiwe due to her alleged infidelity. He clarified that they were cohabiting, not married, and defended his decision to rekindle his relationship with Mankatha. Desmond even denied having a child with Awakhiwe.

As tensions mount, the love triangle remains fraught with allegations and threats, leaving Awakhiwe fearing for her safety and the stability of her marriage. The situation continues to unfold, drawing attention to the complexities of relationships and the unexpected twists they can take.- state media

