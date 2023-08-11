ZIMSEC Statement On June 2023 Examinations

9 August 2023

RELEASE OF JUNE 2023 ORDINARY AND ADVANCED LEVEL EXAMINATION RESULTS

Introduction

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the June 2023 ZIMSEC Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results.

You will recall that in 2021 and 2022 we suspended the June Examinations because of the COVID19 pandemic. The aim was to put more focus and concentration on the November examinations. We are delighted to have resumed the June examinations to serve our candidates who may want to proceed for further education.

The June examination results are accessible from today, 9 August 2023 from 1500hrs. The results may be accessed through the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.

Candidates are advised to click on their respective region where they will be redirected to the portal on which they can access their results. Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only.

Heads of Examination Centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/ centres from our Regional Offices on Thursday, 10 August 2023.

Ordinary Level Results

Candidate entry

A total number of 21 683 candidates registered and sat for a range of subjects from one to eight compared to 54 645 candidates in June 2020. There were 14 special needs candidates in June 2023. The total candidature decreased by 28 962, a percentage decrease of 53.00%.

In the analysis, two distinct categories of candidates are referred to, that is, school candidates and private candidates. Private candidates are those who receive tuition through the non-formal route whilst School candidates are students who attend classes and/or are tutored by a teacher until the sitting of national examinations.

In the June 2023 Ordinary level examinations, the number of school candidates was 1 746 and the number of private candidates was 19 937.

The number of all candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 365 which is 1.68% of the total candidature and the remainder, sat for four or less. In June 2020, the number of all candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 3 501 which was 6.40% of the total candidature.

There was a significant decrease in candidature for the June 2023 examination compared to June 2020.

This is probably because of the fact that, the 2020 June examination did not have the provision of Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) while the June 2023 demanded that candidates who wanted to sit for the examination could only do so if they had a banked CALA mark. This meant that the current school candidates who were not repeaters could not register for the examination.

Candidate Performance

A total of 365 candidates registered for 5 or more subjects of which 99 candidates passed 5 or more subjects with grade C or better in June 2023.

This translated to a national pass rate of 27.12%. In comparison in the June 2020 session, 3 501 candidates wrote 5 or more subjects and 627 of these passed 5 or more subjects with grade C or better resulting in a national pass rate of 17.919%.

The pass rate for School Candidates in the June 2023 session was 69.84% while Private Candidates recorded a pass rate of 4.6%.

Advanced Level Results

The total number of candidates who sat for the June 2023 Advanced level examination was 256. Of these, 112 wrote two or more subjects and 85 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects. This translated to 75.89% pass rate.

In June 2020, a total number of 5 058 candidates sat for the June examinations. Of those 2 638 wrote two or more subjects and 1 769 obtained Grade E or better translating to a pass rate of 67.06%.

The total number of School Candidates in the June 2023 session was 100.

Of these, 33 wrote two or more subjects and 27 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, yielding 81.81% pass rate. The total number of private candidates was 156.

Of these, 79 wrote two or more subjects and 58 obtained a Grade E or better in two or more subjects, which also translates into a percentage pass rate of 73.41%.

We would like to extend our gratitude to all those who were involved in the June 2023 examinations process.

ZIMSEC hereby takes this opportunity to wish all the candidates the best of luck in their future studies and endeavours.

I thank you.

Professor E. Mwenje

CHAIRMAN: ZIMBABWE SCHOOL EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL BOARD

